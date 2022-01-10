- Added keyboard/mouse control rebinding
- Fixed some mistakes with the grass
- There are now 3 "Sashin pylons" instead of 4
- Can now access radial menu while climbing
- Falling in the water in the Unknowable Plane is no longer buggy
- The broken pillars near the Moon Door on Alnova are more in theme
- Reduced directional light/sun bloom
- Various other bug fixes and tweaks
Heim update for 10 January 2022
Patch 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
