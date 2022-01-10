 Skip to content

Heim update for 10 January 2022

Patch 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added keyboard/mouse control rebinding
  • Fixed some mistakes with the grass
  • There are now 3 "Sashin pylons" instead of 4
  • Can now access radial menu while climbing
  • Falling in the water in the Unknowable Plane is no longer buggy
  • The broken pillars near the Moon Door on Alnova are more in theme
  • Reduced directional light/sun bloom
  • Various other bug fixes and tweaks

Changed files in this update

Heim Content Depot 1274471
Heim Content (Win32) Depot 1274472
