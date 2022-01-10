Small Update #5

Hi everyone,

We received many complaints about the game being very similar to Little Big Workshop, this is true, we did inspire our game a lot on this great title. Please keep in mind you are playing just a prologue (extended demo) which is really a great beta test and source of massive feedback for the full release for us.

[v0.1053]

Edge-Scroll Sensitivity feature now on OPTIONS-GAMEPLAY

Camera Rotation (Mouse) Enabled/Disabled now on OPTIONS-GAMEPLAY

BUG-fix: Delivery Truck stuck in the loading area (or called as Robot Stuck in the main storage)

Please keep reporting if you see anything!

Thanks so much for all the support!

TR Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755300/Smart_Factory_Tycoon/