 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Smart Factory Tycoon: Beginnings update for 10 January 2022

Small Update #5

Share · View all patches · Build 7996313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We received many complaints about the game being very similar to Little Big Workshop, this is true, we did inspire our game a lot on this great title. Please keep in mind you are playing just a prologue (extended demo) which is really a great beta test and source of massive feedback for the full release for us.

[v0.1053]

  • Edge-Scroll Sensitivity feature now on OPTIONS-GAMEPLAY
  • Camera Rotation (Mouse) Enabled/Disabled now on OPTIONS-GAMEPLAY
  • BUG-fix: Delivery Truck stuck in the loading area (or called as Robot Stuck in the main storage)

Please keep reporting if you see anything!

Thanks so much for all the support!

TR Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755300/Smart_Factory_Tycoon/

Changed files in this update

Smart Factory Tycoon: Beginnings Content Depot 1810981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.