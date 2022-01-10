Update Version 0.5.1

Version 0.5.1
• Fixed a bug with menus opening on top of each other
• Changed quest objectives font, color & added a background for visibility.
• Added Information section with Update Details, Future Updates & Current Bugs.
• Fixed an interaction bug with level objects not working as designed
• Fixed issues with UI not setting focus on opening
• Added the ability to press the "Pause Button" while in a menu to exit the menu.
• Fixed footstep sounds not working in the Intro Level.
• Added Automatic Screen Resolution Detection, Fullscreen / Windowed Mode Toggle, & Optimal Window Mode Screen Resolutions as well.
• Mouse Sensitivity & Invert Settings added.
• Fixed an issue clients would have their quest logs cleared on quest completed in multiplayer.
• Fixed an issue with NPC's not going into ragdoll mode properly.
• Added Close Combat sounds.
• Increase Melee hit detection range.
• Decreased AI Accuracy & adjusted AI responsiveness.
• Shooting Range Damage output fixed & Temp Leaderboards now display Steam Name.
• NPC Display widget fixed to proper sizing when on screen.
Changed files in this update