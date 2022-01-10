Update Version 0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7996201 · Last edited 10 January 2022 – 14:26:18 UTC by Wendy

Version 0.5.1

• Fixed a bug with menus opening on top of each other

• Changed quest objectives font, color & added a background for visibility.

• Added Information section with Update Details, Future Updates & Current Bugs.

• Fixed an interaction bug with level objects not working as designed

• Fixed issues with UI not setting focus on opening

• Added the ability to press the "Pause Button" while in a menu to exit the menu.

• Fixed footstep sounds not working in the Intro Level.

• Added Automatic Screen Resolution Detection, Fullscreen / Windowed Mode Toggle, & Optimal Window Mode Screen Resolutions as well.

• Mouse Sensitivity & Invert Settings added.

• Fixed an issue clients would have their quest logs cleared on quest completed in multiplayer.

• Fixed an issue with NPC's not going into ragdoll mode properly.

• Added Close Combat sounds.

• Increase Melee hit detection range.

• Decreased AI Accuracy & adjusted AI responsiveness.

• Shooting Range Damage output fixed & Temp Leaderboards now display Steam Name.

• NPC Display widget fixed to proper sizing when on screen.