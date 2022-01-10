0.7.3 - More AI

This update is another step in creating a competitive AI for the game. Also lot of bugs got fixed and hopeful not too many new ones created

Biggest change here from player perspective is that if their workers get famous enough, other companies will attempt to hire them. At this point this will only increase their requested salary. If you refuse to extend the contract the worker will be hired by one of the other companies.



AI also now fires workers and cancels comics based on their personality. AI fired workers will appear in free agent list.

Changes

AI worker contracts now work like player workers contracts

AI now cancels comics that are not selling well

AI companies can now try to offer contracts to player workers

Worker fame is now displayed and works slightly differently

Fixes