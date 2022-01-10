0.7.3 - More AI

This update is another step in creating a competitive AI for the game. Also lot of bugs got fixed and hopeful not too many new ones created
Biggest change here from player perspective is that if their workers get famous enough, other companies will attempt to hire them. At this point this will only increase their requested salary. If you refuse to extend the contract the worker will be hired by one of the other companies.
AI also now fires workers and cancels comics based on their personality. AI fired workers will appear in free agent list.
Changes
- AI worker contracts now work like player workers contracts
- AI now cancels comics that are not selling well
- AI companies can now try to offer contracts to player workers
- Worker fame is now displayed and works slightly differently
Fixes
- Worker fame was not decreasing as intended when creating bad comics
- Fixed long names breaking comic info ui
- Contracts were not loading correctly
- Fixed crash caused by issues with worker history
- Fixed quicklist text displaying on top of other text
- Fixed possible crash on awards ceremony
- Fixed some typos
- Fixed issue with contract renewals happening same month as saves
