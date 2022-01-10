New patch v1.2.2.2

Hello gamers, we are releasing a patch with minor fixes (v1.2.2.2)

We have updated French and Spanish, now the French and Spanish will understand the game better and will probably start playing better).

Remember those failures in the voice, annoying problem, but, fortunately, we coped with it, so now you can not worry about it, and if there are any problems, then you are welcome to report them to the corresponding chats!

Fixed the framelimit in the game, now you can play your favorite game more comfortably!

The long-awaited return and correction of the SCP-1123 event. (You can get the achievement right now).

Remember our good doctor SCP-049 (how not to remember him), because of the almighty desire of our developer, he can no longer sprint.

With great love,

Fusion Creators Studio