Streamer Update

I've handed out keys to streamers and watched how sfäre is performing. Thank you for streaming! Due to C19 I have not been able to attend any live events, limiting my options to see people interact and find out what they like/dislike.

Some streamers were nice enough to contact me directly on discord or write in the steam forums. My first real update is therefore very streamer focused. I expect this to change after release.

Some wished for their own music. You can now select a folder with music and sfäre will recursively load up to 200 songs. They must be ".ogg" or ".wav". sfäre will sequentially play these songs on a loop. If you desire, sfäre will start up with your music.

Others wished to be able to use sfäre as a kind of in-between games screen on twitch. To make it their own, adding a logo/image is essential. So now you can add logos/images in sfäre. As the screen get's busy very quickly, you can optionally make these images only appear when the native sfäre controls retract.

Twich integration. This is my first attempt ever connecting with twitch. I've added a few simple commands that let viewers interact. There is also a reaction within sfäre if bits are sent, or someone subscribes to your channel.

One streamer had issues with the buttons. I am not sure why. My guess is framerate. I've added a framerate limiter. Sfäre is now by default limited to 60fps and can be set to a max of 144fps.

The glow effect and sphere reactivity can also be adjusted in the settings.