Aeterna Noctis Patch v1.0.009 (Jump & controls improvements)

We continue to listen to the community! We have implemented jump and air movement improvements for those players who felt uncomfortable with jumping, we hope you notice the improvements and give us your feedback!
- The jump window time when hitting the ground has been extended to improve the game experience
- The system "smoothed controls" has been implemented that increases the reaction speed of the character in the air (It is possible to deactivate this function from the options menu / game)
Changed files in this update