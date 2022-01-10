Sakura Alien - Now released!

Haru is a university student with a passion for the stars. He was content enough to observe space from afar, through a telescope - until a strange girl who claims to be an alien crash lands into him. Ena, a huge fan of Earth, and of earthling culture in general, is over the moon when she meets Haru. She's convinced that their abrupt meeting was written in the stars, and claims herself as Haru's future bride.

Ena's determined to make Haru fall in love with her, so she can marry him and live out the rest of her days on Earth - but Hiyori has feelings for Haru, too, and she also ends up confessing to him.

How will this love triangle work out?

