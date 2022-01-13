Beta 0.109

Significant optimizations.

Low general quality settings are now much lower. Medium is now closer to what older low was in terms of performance.

Greatly improved loading screen times when Interior Reflections are set to higher quality levels.

Wormholes will now sound a continuous alarm if they were not immediately cleaned up by a Base Defender. (Thanks audi0C0aster1!)

Added a way to build a block on the side of the block you are standing on by shooting a holographic rectangle. (Thanks audi0C0aster1!)

Reduced the cost of most high level mods, powers, and fabricators.

Fixed an issue where the sky will flicker black when Depth of Field is on (Thanks exclavon and audi0C0aster1!)

Unlock mods now have much simpler secondary effects.

Added a cube outline to make it clearer where the build mod will place an object.

Trying a new optimization that should significantly improve performance in very large bases (Thanks Cyrious!)

Swap and Multi mods should now center correctly when using Build mods.

Destructible objects no longer catch fire under certain conditions.

Improved description for uneven Spread mods. (Thanks Unis!)

Vats will now correctly change color when filled. (Thanks audi0c0aster1!)

Packager lines are much more visible.

Disabled challenge maps for now.

Fixed a bug where packagers would claim to be able to reach a block they couldn't.

Reduced incidence of fires from ball wreckage.

Jade fabricators no longer require an impossible to acquire resource. (Oops)

Ported force shockwave visual effects to new engine.

Several miscellaneous bugfixes and improvements.