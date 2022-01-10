UPDATE 1.6.6

Hi everyone,
small update on monday!
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )
- Moved the keypad in the Parents' Room.
- Modified graphics of the Fuse Box in the Attic.
- Doll key changed.
- Added new record in Time Event mode. Time to beat: 17: 50.36.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )
- Corrected translation errors.
