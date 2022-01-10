 Skip to content

Charlie | The Legend update for 10 January 2022

Patch 1.0.9.9.a - Now available

Patch 1.0.9.9.a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

· Offline Mode: Fixed Charlie remained still and did not respond to visual stimulus after the second respawn.

· Corrected some points of the map "Factory" and "Arcade" where the survivors could climb over them.

· Offline Mode: Charlie's AI field of view has been increased from 120 degrees to 180 degrees.

· Minor fixes and improvements.

