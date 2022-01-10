 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Mole Men update for 10 January 2022

Pretty effects update

Share · View all patches · Build 7995400 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update is now live! The game should now run smoothly even on lower spec computers! Here's the change note:

New:

  • The snow biome has been added as a new planet type
  • New Elite rooms for the challenge mode
  • Explosive crates
  • Water effect in the lake challenge
  • Heat haze effect on fire planets
  • Gold pickup effect
  • New explosion effect
  • Effect when picking up a skill
  • Aerial killer bonus no longer cumulable

Bug fixes:

  • Big Jimmy mission now works in the challenge mode (Sorry Pourrever!)
  • Hitbox now working correctly during melee attacks
  • Many other small fixes

We will keep adding new stuff and fix bugs so make sure to join our Discord to share your ideas: https://discord.gg/7HgMJrB2Wa

Changed files in this update

The Mole Men Content Depot 1442841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.