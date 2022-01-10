Pretty effects update

A new update is now live! The game should now run smoothly even on lower spec computers! Here's the change note:
New:
- The snow biome has been added as a new planet type
- New Elite rooms for the challenge mode
- Explosive crates
- Water effect in the lake challenge
- Heat haze effect on fire planets
- Gold pickup effect
- New explosion effect
- Effect when picking up a skill
- Aerial killer bonus no longer cumulable
Bug fixes:
- Big Jimmy mission now works in the challenge mode (Sorry Pourrever!)
- Hitbox now working correctly during melee attacks
- Many other small fixes
We will keep adding new stuff and fix bugs so make sure to join our Discord to share your ideas: https://discord.gg/7HgMJrB2Wa
