The following changes have been made to the game:
- Fixed a bug with calling inventory. Previously, it could be called several times when saving the game quickly and then calling the inventory. And it was also possible to call the inventory several times and it was not possible to close it.
- At the start of the game in the first cut scene, it was possible to control the character, turn on inventory, flashlight, etc. This is now disabled.
- Infernal spiders can now be killed using a flashlight. But watch out for its charge. And also spiders can attack when the light from the lantern hits them.
- The doctor can be stunned by a beam of light from a flashlight. The effect is temporary.
- If the Doctor is near you and you have lit a candle, the Doctor will be teleported to another part of the clinic for a while.
- Added hints when selecting notes and some items.
- When the Doctor comes close to you– he lights up.
- Objects that can be interacted with are highlighted. The backlight is activated when you hover over them.
- The winter New Year's version has been removed.
- Added some horror elements.
- Fixed part of the decals.
- Fixed part of the vegetation.
- Unnecessarily cheerful music that is not suitable for horror has been removed.
- The default music has become a little louder.
- The diary model has been replaced.
- Added ambient sound.
- The default brightness is set to 2.5, it was 2.2.
- The bug protection system has been improved. I advise you not to check.
- The camera was removed.
- Added street background sound. Works only on the street.
