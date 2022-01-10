Blub Emporium V.1.1.3

Blub Emporium Version 1.1.3 - Change Log

This patch very heavily boosts progression right across the board, adding items to help progress faster if desired, and boosting XP gains from sales, tasks, missions and events.

Some more auto-stock items make their debut here along with their respective tasks.

More content is on its way; further auto-stockers will be added as well as additional tasks, decorations and more.

ITEMS AND RESOURCES:

Added "Engraved Rock" (Emporium Special).

Added "Lunar Hull" (Farm Special).

Added "Lunar Accelerator" (Farm Special).

Added "Moonstone Hopper" (Hopper).

Added "Energy Cells" (Resource).

Added "Energy Cell Loader" (Processor).

Added "Lunar Parts" (Resource).

Added "Lunar Parts Assembler" (Processor).

Added "Fruit Banquet" (Emporium Special).

UI:

Location dimensions and remaining expansions are now included on the expansion menu to let players know when their location will run out of expansions.

Bread basket now mentions that next offer will occur after event if one is running.

The Room to Whir and Kind of a Big Deal task tracks now appear at the end until completed.

Events that are beginning will now tell the player globally how long is left, so that they don't have to check the event altar as frequently.

Holding the move bind + pressing the camera movement binds while in factory build mode will shift every item at once. Items on hazard concrete (and its variants) are anchored.

GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:

Added "Stuck Into a Good Book" task track.

Added "A Hike for Haste" task track.

Added "The Fruits of Your Laze" task track.

Boosted XP globally across all tasks by a HUGE margin.

Boosted money and gold chunk rewards for all tasks by a bit, also added a few extra wheel spins.

Decreased requirement for Power down I: 10 -> 5.

Pushed first review back: level 5 -> level 6.

Decreased requirement for cosmic correspondence V: 1500 -> 1000.

HUGELY increased XP earnings across the board:

Boulder Buddies: 18 -> 27.

Flowers: 1 -> 2.

Rubber Ducks: 1 -> 2.

Pebble Pets: 2 -> 3.

Coconuts: 1 -> 2.

Spanners: 2 -> 5.

Prickle Pets: 6 -> 9.

Books: 12 -> 16.

Strawberries: 4 -> 5.

Orange Juice: 7 -> 17.

Pink Cake: 20 -> 42.

Milk: 3 -> 7.

Strawberry Milk: 4 -> 15.

Boomerangs: 9 -> 16.

Bluemerangs: 7 -> 35.

Model Rockets: 24 -> 37.

Mugs: 32 -> 68.

Kites: 25 -> 52.

Lemons: 14 -> 18.

Plums: 11 -> 12.

Cherries: 22 -> 32.

Ice Cream: 80 -> 205.

Cups of Tea: 42 -> 85.

Oranges: 3 -> 4.

Plushies: 4 -> 9.

Gumballs: 2 -> 4.

Bouncy Balls: 3 -> 6.

Lemonade: 20 -> 34

Water: 3 -> 5

Blue Arcade: 1 -> 3.

Orange Arcade: 2 -> 5.

Green Arcade: 6 -> 10.

Purple Arcade: 10 -> 16.

Retro Arcade: 9 -> 14.

Glitch Arcade: 16 -> 24.

Micro-bowling: 14 -> 16.

Mini-golf: 5 -> 12.

Increased money earnings of:

Flowers: 5 -> 6.

Orange Juice: 12 -> 22.

Pink Cake: 25 -> 33.

Milk: 8 -> 9.

Strawberry Milk: 14 -> 18.

Bluemerangs: 24 -> 38.

Model Rockets: 28 -> 45.

Kites: 32 -> 36.

Lemons: 13 -> 14.

Cherries: 18 -> 19.

Ice Cream: 50 -> 92.

Cups of Tea: 56 -> 122.

Strawberries: 7 -> 8.

Bouncy Balls: 2 -> 4.

Plushies: 6 -> 7.

Blue Arcade: 2 -> 3.

Orange Arcade: 1 -> 2.

Green Arcade: 5 -> 6.

Purple Arcade: 8 -> 9.

Retro Arcade: 6 -> 8.

Glitch Arcade: 14 -> 15.

Micro-bowling: 12 -> 20.

Mini-golf: 9 -> 10.

Decreased value of spine hopper: 190 -> 170.

Decreased value of coconut hopper: 210 -> 190.

Increased strawberry bush harvest quantity: 3-5 (~4) -> 5-8 (~6.5).

Increased coconut palm harvest quantity: 2-4 (~3) -> 3-5 (~4).

Increased lemon tree harvest quantity: 4-5 (~4.5) -> 6-8 (~7).

Increased rubber tree harvest quantity: 3-5 (~4) -> 4-5 (~4.5).

Tripled all boulder stone drops.

Changed mission distribution from half complex, half simple missions to 65% simple, 35% complex.

Changed XP limit per unit for simple missions: 95% -> 400%.

Added SIGNIFICANT multipliers to lunar token and XP rewards for missions based on level (effects heavier on complex missions), to make levelling up have positive implications on them.

Lunar Shrines now drain substantially slower when the emporium is closed.

Increased base duration of mechanic mayhem: 75 -> 85.

Decreased base price of mechanic mayhem: 115 -> 105.

Decreased price ramp of mechanic mayhem: 11.5 -> 5.25.

Slightly decreased requirement ramp of mechanic mayhem: 1.5 -> 1.4.

Increased XP/unit per level reward of mechanic mayhem: .34 -> 1.4, Base: -3 -> -32.

Increased money/unit per level reward of mechanic mayhem: .24 ->.27.

Decreased base price of rock and roll: 90 -> 65.

Slightly decreased price ramp of rock and roll: 3.5 -> 3.25.

DRASTICALLY increased cycle-rate (hugely decreased cooldown) of items in the night market to avoid excess waiting for things needed.

Significantly decreased cooldown after buying at the night market: 300 seconds (5 min) -> 60 seconds (1 min).

Increased weights of all resources for simple missions, stock resources now use half of their xp value for weight.

Resources in complex missions now use their simple mission weight as a multiplier on top of their factory complexity.

Decreased mission cancel/decline cooldown: 90 seconds (1.5 min) -> 60 seconds (1 min).

Decreased mission complete cooldown: 15 seconds -> 10 seconds.

Lunar Blubs' XP multiplier has been increased: 3x -> 4x.

Decreased lunar deposit chute warm-up times globally.

Increased based lunar token reward for simple missions: 1-3 -> 2-4.

Increased multiplier on lunar token rewards for simple missions, and upped base level lunar token modifier: 1.5x -> 2x.

Complex mission XP reward is now significantly higher depending on the amount of omni-matter needed.

Increased wheel drop quantity of blue sand: 20-35 -> 50-75.

Mystic shard hoppers are now unlocked at level 35 rather than unlocking from completing Mystical Throwback II.

Decreased value of mystic shard hopper: 1325 -> 715.

Running events will now count down half as quickly while in emporium build mode.

Decreased Lunar Token price of:

Lunar Harvester: 20-30 base -> 19-25.

Lunar Siphon: 12-16 base -> 11-14.

Lunar Cultivator: 28-36 base -> 24-32.

Mystic Accumulator: 32-40 base -> 26-34.

Increased Lunar Token price of Lunar bars to account for token inflation: 6 -> 8.

Demolish bombs now break iron nodes and their rich counterparts.

Increased drop quantity of mud chunks: 50% 2-3 -> 50% 6-9, [boost] +2 -> +3.

Increased lumber mill pine wood per tree addition: 1.4/tree -> 1.75/tree.

Added level multiplier to event XP rewards.

Amethyst Liquidators now collect their entire contents when the boost zone is hit, and a third otherwise (was 20% and 10% respectively).

Storing containers and liquidators no longer penalise the player, all contents are given back regardless.

Amethyst Importers are no longer trade exclusive, and are now offer exclusive.

Amethyst Importers become available earlier on: level 80 -> level 42.

Lunar harvesters are now only available every 3 levels from blubs instead of 2.

Decreased price ramp of harvesters (from offers) based on already owned: 425/owned -> 225/owned.

Decreased value of Triverters: 6875 -> 1875.

Decreased value of lunar Triverters: 1950 -> 1650.

Increased base liquidation XP rates: 3 -> 6.

Base liquidation rates now increment with level: XP every 12 levels, money every 36 levels.

Vase liquidation buffs now multiply with level: XP +100%/25 levels, money +100%/50 levels.

Decreased activation time of time totems: 2.25 seconds -> 2 seconds.

Increased requirement for Lunar Savings to line up better with lunar token inflation: 120 -> 150.

Decreased interact delay of multi-harvesters: 1.25 -> .75.

Decreased interact delay of multi-reapers: 1.5 -> .5.

Increased drop quantity of lava on the wheel: 2-3 -> 6-9.

The deposit chute now gets significantly faster after completing your 75th mission.

BUGS/TECHNICAL:

Fixed bug that caused the game to crash if checkouts weren't placed but a night market was on a fresh game load.

Fixed bug allowing expansions to happen through menu popups if the UI was opened prior.

Fixed cursor persisting the pan icon if panning was happening concurrently with a level-up.

CTRL+I in the factory no longer stores any items rested upon any of the "hazard concrete" variants.

MISC:

Amethyst liquidators now make the money collection sound when collecting units.

Slightly re-phrased amethyst importer description so the text fits.

Added the two missing Ls for the lunar orbs and lunar shrine descriptions.

Added "Double Talented" achievement.

Added descriptions to hazard concrete and its variants explaining its new bonus feature.

As always, any feedback or issues you come across, be sure to let me know!