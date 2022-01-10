 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

City Game Studio update for 10 January 2022

v1.5.5 is already here

Share · View all patches · Build 7995236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

That's already the second update of City Game Studio of 2022.

I like working on this game. And I hope you'll like that update.

It adds several tooltips to explain how the game works (ie royalties, and server capacities).

Also, if you started a game with 12 competitors, the game will try to spawn new competitors to keep the same number of competitors on the map. I suggest you to use mods to add new competitors:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2585504232

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2661428590

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2279919656

I added several tooltips to the game. You'll notice them by playing it!

Have a nice day

xoxo

Binogure

Changed files in this update

City Game Studio GNU/Linux Depot 726841
  • Loading history…
City Game Studio Windows Depot 726842
  • Loading history…
City Game Studio OSX Depot 726843
  • Loading history…
City Game Studio Windows 64 Depot 726844
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.