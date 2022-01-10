v1.5.5 is already here

Hey guys,

That's already the second update of City Game Studio of 2022.

I like working on this game. And I hope you'll like that update.

It adds several tooltips to explain how the game works (ie royalties, and server capacities).



Also, if you started a game with 12 competitors, the game will try to spawn new competitors to keep the same number of competitors on the map. I suggest you to use mods to add new competitors:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2585504232

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2661428590

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2279919656

I added several tooltips to the game. You'll notice them by playing it!

