v1.5.5 is already here

Hey guys,
That's already the second update of City Game Studio of 2022.
I like working on this game. And I hope you'll like that update.
It adds several tooltips to explain how the game works (ie royalties, and server capacities).
Also, if you started a game with 12 competitors, the game will try to spawn new competitors to keep the same number of competitors on the map. I suggest you to use mods to add new competitors:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2585504232
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2661428590
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2279919656
I added several tooltips to the game. You'll notice them by playing it!
Have a nice day
xoxo
Binogure
Changed files in this update