 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Daraney - Guardian's Rise update for 10 January 2022

Patch Notes 10.01.2022 - Bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7995101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--- General ---

  1. ---> Reduced the monster groups on the map for Gap of Sand (2) in order to make traversing more relaxing.
  2. ---> Changed the way the "AP"-System works and made some balance adjustments.

--- Bug fixes ---

  1. ---> Fixed some translation errors.
  2. ---> Fixed an issue where the "Quest" label above an NPC would still be visible even though all of its corresponding quests were completed.
  3. ---> Fixed an issue where the pods in Flayk and other locations could be stepped on.
  4. ---> Fixed an issue where the discount granted upon completing a set amount of quests from the Merchant Guild wouldn't be active.
  5. ---> Fixed an issue where the NPCs in "Oasis Town" sometimes would have the incorrect dialogue output.
  6. ---> Fixed an issue where the road sign in the Southern Desert wouldn't showcase "Oasis Town" further in the south.
  7. ---> Fixed an issue where certain boss monsters suddenly changed it sprites when Fyrea and her group started interaction.
  8. ---> Changed the text color code from certain monsters and NPCs to make them easier to read.
  9. ---> Fixed a bug where the side quest "Starting the Trade Net" obtained by one of the merchants couldn't be completed due to a wrong switch that triggered.
  10. ---> Fixed a bug where the quest "Elemental Gargoyle" could be completed several times instead of just one time due to a missing switch.
  11. ---> Fixed an issue where the item "Orb of Lyghte" wouldn't be marked as a key item.
  12. ---> Fixed an issue where the item "Ysenta's Story I" wouldn't be rewarded while talking to the corresponding merchant in the Western Edge.
  13. ---> Fixed an issue where the minimap sometimes wouldn't be shown at all
  14. ---> Fixed a bug where certain NPCs were either standing in front of the player even though they weren't supposed to as well as the other way around.
  15. ---> Fixed a bug where the side quest "Herb Delivery" received from Kare'to in Flayk couldn't be completed (the materials (Healing Herb) need to be gathered again).
  16. ---> Fixed a bug where the village "Dorrenta" had no name on its minimap.

Changed files in this update

Daraney - Guardian's Rise Content Depot 1166681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.