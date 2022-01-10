Patch Notes 10.01.2022 - Bugfix

--- General ---
- ---> Reduced the monster groups on the map for Gap of Sand (2) in order to make traversing more relaxing.
- ---> Changed the way the "AP"-System works and made some balance adjustments.
--- Bug fixes ---
- ---> Fixed some translation errors.
- ---> Fixed an issue where the "Quest" label above an NPC would still be visible even though all of its corresponding quests were completed.
- ---> Fixed an issue where the pods in Flayk and other locations could be stepped on.
- ---> Fixed an issue where the discount granted upon completing a set amount of quests from the Merchant Guild wouldn't be active.
- ---> Fixed an issue where the NPCs in "Oasis Town" sometimes would have the incorrect dialogue output.
- ---> Fixed an issue where the road sign in the Southern Desert wouldn't showcase "Oasis Town" further in the south.
- ---> Fixed an issue where certain boss monsters suddenly changed it sprites when Fyrea and her group started interaction.
- ---> Changed the text color code from certain monsters and NPCs to make them easier to read.
- ---> Fixed a bug where the side quest "Starting the Trade Net" obtained by one of the merchants couldn't be completed due to a wrong switch that triggered.
- ---> Fixed a bug where the quest "Elemental Gargoyle" could be completed several times instead of just one time due to a missing switch.
- ---> Fixed an issue where the item "Orb of Lyghte" wouldn't be marked as a key item.
- ---> Fixed an issue where the item "Ysenta's Story I" wouldn't be rewarded while talking to the corresponding merchant in the Western Edge.
- ---> Fixed an issue where the minimap sometimes wouldn't be shown at all
- ---> Fixed a bug where certain NPCs were either standing in front of the player even though they weren't supposed to as well as the other way around.
- ---> Fixed a bug where the side quest "Herb Delivery" received from Kare'to in Flayk couldn't be completed (the materials (Healing Herb) need to be gathered again).
- ---> Fixed a bug where the village "Dorrenta" had no name on its minimap.
Changed files in this update