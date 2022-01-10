 Skip to content

Climbey update for 10 January 2022

Update 1/10/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 7994975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main game:

  • Swapped default and joystick-walk-optimized SteamVR input mappings.

This is so less people complain about rotation being on both joysticks, despite them just being able to swap the inputs themselves before this.

I think people just don't generally know about SteamVR input or something because this has been a recurring thing for months :p

The default expected mapping for Climbey used to be rotation on both joysticks, grip and controller moving for walking.

People generally expect joystick walking for some reason despite it being a lot less comfortable and nice, so I've swapped the input mapping so rotation is only on the left hand and walking is on the right, which I already made a default choice for in the SteamVR Input binding screen years ago.

Changed files in this update

Climbey Content Depot 520011
  Loading history…
