Patch 0.2.7 - small update & a lot of text

Version 0.2.7 is available now and contains:

Content: 1 new character and 1 new achievement

Graphics: added idle animations to zombies, flowers, mantises, mummies, werewolves, ghosts

Tweak: minor clarifications and changes to some descriptions

Tweak: treasure chests can now only level up existing weapons (or give extra coins if no weapons can be leveled up)

Bugfix: corrected the DPS stats numbers (could have shown up as 10 times smaller than they are)

Bugfix: Axe's bonus area scaling fixed and specified in description

Bugfix: fireworks now shouldn't linger on screen anymore when triggering a beeg shiny

What's next

Just a reminder that Cloud Saves, volume sliders, and in-game stats display are on the way and that the goal of the month is to deal with all kind of QOL improvements, bug fixing, troubleshooting etc.

About the changes to Treasure Chests

Treasure Chests are supposed to be a purely positive thing, which is why the fact that they could potentially give you unwanted items had to be corrected. For the players who were using the chests to have fun "glitching" their way to extra passive weapons, don't worry, there will be new ways to go beyond the soft limit and get extra stats :)

About technical issues with Treasure animations

The game engine is a bit unusal, it runs on Electron which is something we don't have full control over. Electron can behave widly differently on different machines, which makes some issues, like "Black Screen when skipping a treausre animation using a controller", or even something straightforward like "big slowdowns when opening any chests", very difficult to replicate.

To help with the investigation, we're adding more ways to log errors and give us an idea on what kind of workaround we can put together. Thank you for your patience while we try to fix crashes and slowdowns!

About the dev team

I can't thank enough my friends who jumped on board immediately to help managing the game!

Things that were just unthinkable to tackle at the moment, like localisation or Mac and Linux builds, are now instead an upcoming possibility :)

We need some help to pick a name for the "Moderators" role on Discord, please suggest something cool or I'll end up typing in something stupid as usual, like Candelabradoors or something.

About suggestions from the community

I cannot possibly reply to everyone, but I'm reading all the suggestions! A lot of fun ideas have come up in the past few days and please know that yes, despite having already a lot of scheduled content to finish, your discourse is influencing design and roadmap. An apology for shattering Mister Big Cat's dream, who proposed a "stiking rich character that starts with garlic", and got instead a poor stinking old man taking that starter weapon slot.

Finally, huge thanks once again to you all for the incredible support! 🙏🏻