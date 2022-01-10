 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ficket update for 10 January 2022

1/10 更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 7994709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

h1]1.7.0[[/h1]

  • 增加了时间记录功能，目前只做提示
  • 修完其他 bug，应该会添加跳转功能
  • 及时反馈 bug 啊~~~~

Changed files in this update

Ficket Content Depot 1634681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.