Update v7.44

Fix the problem that master weapons cannot be picked up

Repair the problem that the artifact panel does not disappear when it is stuck

Repair the problem that the equipment panel shows wrong level

Repair the problem that you can't enter the end room again after using the shortcut portal.

Repair the problem that the filtering cannot take effect normally and all items are displayed until they disappear when approached.

Repair the problem of incorrect position of characters in Purgatory scene in the character selection interface.

Repair the problem that some materials in the Purgatory scene are different from the original ones after replacing models.

Repair the problem of being stuck in the interactive state after disengagement/transportation.

Optimize some elite special effect models to reduce performance consumption.