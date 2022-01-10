Patch Note - January 11th

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4.
These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, January 11th, 2022.
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
Clan Sanctuary will be added.
New Magic stone: Spectrumite will be added.
New Codex achievements will be added.
Three New Hotkeys will be added.
◈DRACO Updates◈
- A new Condition for sealing Character NFT will be added.
[January 11th Patch Note Details]
◈In-Game Updates◈
■ Clan Sanctuary
● Clan Sanctuary will be added.
- Clan Sanctuary is a new feature that can be used within Hidden Valley or Labyrinth, granting buffs to all clan members who use the area.
- Only Clan members who have War permissions can purchase a 'Sanctuary Summon Badge' from the Clan Shop to summon the Sanctuary. (Clan tech ‘Attack Formation’ must be achieved to use this feature)
- There is only 1 designated place per each map to summon the Sanctuary, and only one Sanctuary can be made per each clan.
- The Sanctuary can be destroyed by other Clans, and will not be destroyed by Allied Clans.
- Sanctuary will be undestructable for the first 3 hours from summon, and will be automatically destroyed after 72 hours.
■ Spectrumite
● New item - Spectrumite will be added.
- Spectrumite is a new kind of magic stone that has 1.5 times higher ability stats compared to magic stones of the same grade.
- An additional 7th Magic Stone slot will be added for Spectrumite items.
- Spectrumite will vary in 4 grades - Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary.
- There will be no fixed options, with a maximum of 6 random additional options.
- Exclusive slot for the Spectrumite will open after reaching Tower of Quintessence Lv.12.
■ Changes in in-game Shop
● Sale of ‘Daily Package’ products will be discontinued.
■ New Codex
● 5 new types of Time-Limited Codex will be added.
● Codex Period
- After the scheduled maintenance on January 11th ~ February 8th, 00:00 (UTC+8)
■ New Hotkeys
● 3 New Hotkeys will be added.
- PK Mode Change
- ATK Players Only (ON/OFF)
- Dash
※ You can check the Hotkeys in System → PC System → Hotkey
■ Target Icon System (Clan Mark)
● 'Target Icon' (Clan Mark) will be added in the PC/Steam version.
- Target Icon is a function applicable to individual players.
- You can click the player to place an icon above the character.
- Target icons can be shared with Clan members.
■ Portal
● Magic Square & Secret Peak Improvements
- Time Limit pop-up screen will be improved.
- Auto-Extend Time Limit feature will be added.
- The term 'Entry Ticket' will be changed into 'Entries'.
- An alert message will appear when you try to use an excessive amount of entry tickets at once.
- The location of the Time Limit Extension button and the Tooltip buttonwill be switched.
■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements
- Maximum number of Favorite items in the market will be increased from 30 to 60.
- Fixed an issue of a monster being spawned in the safe zone right next to the portal in Redmoon Valley's 1st floor.
- Added a feature to arrange the order of clan members in the Clan tab within a party.
- Fixed an issue of not being able to use skills in certain situations.
- Improved the feature of Territory titles.
◈DRACO Updates◈
■ New NFT Sealing condition
● New NFT Sealing condition: Alignment Points
- Only characters that have 0 Alignment points or above can be sealed into NFT.
● Characters that already have been sealed
- If the character's alignment point is above 0 : Alignment Point will remain after unsealing.
- If the character's alignment point is below 0 : Alignment Point will reset after unsealing.
