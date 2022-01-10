 Skip to content

Eternal Return update for 10 January 2022

0.49.0c Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7994549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 0.49.0c Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from 01:05 AM (PT).

The hotfix will require a client update.

Please restart the client to receive the update.

Fixes

  • Fixed connection issues for certain regions

