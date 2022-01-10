 Skip to content

Blazend update for 10 January 2022

Blazend Update Patch 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you everyone regarding the feedback for Blazend version 1.0.

Thanks to a lot of you, I was able to pinpoint various bugs and have them fixed within a reasonable amount of time. This patch also comes with many of those fixes!

UPDATES AND FIXES:

(01/09/2022) Blazend version has been updated with various bug fixes including:

  • Fixed an issue with certain achievements not unlocking
  • Fixed an issue where changing into windowed mode and starting Level 1 would change the window size again
  • Implemented measures to prevent players with turbo mode functionality from breaking the game
  • Fixed video mode toggle between RETRO/CRT
  • Fixed issue where running out of continues and restarting the game would start you with 0 lives
  • Other various bug fixes and quality of life improvements

Future updates in the coming weeks will (hopefully) include:

  • TATE mode
  • In game achievement list

Once again, thank you everyone for the feedback!

Please continue to post any feedback or bugs in the discussions forums. Thanks again.

