Blazend Update Patch 1

Thank you everyone regarding the feedback for Blazend version 1.0.
Thanks to a lot of you, I was able to pinpoint various bugs and have them fixed within a reasonable amount of time. This patch also comes with many of those fixes!
UPDATES AND FIXES:
(01/09/2022) Blazend version has been updated with various bug fixes including:
- Fixed an issue with certain achievements not unlocking
- Fixed an issue where changing into windowed mode and starting Level 1 would change the window size again
- Implemented measures to prevent players with turbo mode functionality from breaking the game
- Fixed video mode toggle between RETRO/CRT
- Fixed issue where running out of continues and restarting the game would start you with 0 lives
- Other various bug fixes and quality of life improvements
Future updates in the coming weeks will (hopefully) include:
- TATE mode
- In game achievement list
Once again, thank you everyone for the feedback!
Please continue to post any feedback or bugs in the discussions forums. Thanks again.
Changed files in this update