- resetting the input configuration to possibly clean out more issues that people might be having
- fixed loading/setting of zoom/move/rotate speed
- added visible version display to main menu
- moved camera speed settings to the input configuration options
- fixed an error in setting the camera speeds
- added code to reset camera speeds to default values if they are out of bounds (e.g. due to old settings which were on a different scale)
Black Forest update for 10 January 2022
small bugfix and cleanup update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
