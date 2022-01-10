 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Black Forest update for 10 January 2022

small bugfix and cleanup update

Share · View all patches · Build 7994509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • resetting the input configuration to possibly clean out more issues that people might be having
  • fixed loading/setting of zoom/move/rotate speed
  • added visible version display to main menu
  • moved camera speed settings to the input configuration options
  • fixed an error in setting the camera speeds
  • added code to reset camera speeds to default values if they are out of bounds (e.g. due to old settings which were on a different scale)

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.