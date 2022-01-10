1.Fixed an issue where the "spinning Blade" would allow the player to jump out of the scene
2.Fixed an issue where the displacement caused by attacks could also dodge enemy attacks
3.The loot page at the end of the game added monster material and an allochthite
4.Optimized NPC chat box display
5.New weapon tendency of the character, weapon drop will be more inclined to the player character's area of expertise
异世界攻略组 Isekai Team update for 10 January 2022
T5 Update 8.0
