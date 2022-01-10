Astatos v0.1.5 Update

To the Crown Mages,
Today is a small update to resolve some of the major issues that weren't fixed in time for the patch on the weekend. We're continue to work on resolving issues as they are submitted to us while we also work on new features and content. To submit an issue to be fixed, you can use the in-game feedback button, or you can post about it on our [Discord](discord.gg/Nekojishi)! Thank you all for helping us track down these issues.
- From the team at Studio Klondike
Changelog
Hero Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused Caelius' menu to stay open but invisible after the activation of his Hero Ability, preventing the player from interacting with the Hero Cards or the Summon Menu.
- Fixed an issue that caused other players not participating in Drusus' Hero Ability to not recognise when players have passed the Trial Stage, resulting in a desync between player's Seal/Influence counts.
- Fixed an issue that caused Timaios to not work correctly in Takeover mode.
- Fixed an issue that caused Makari-Hari's one-time Ability to not work correctly in Conquest Trials.
- Fixed an issue that caused Varius' Hero Ability to not work correctly.
- Fixed an issue that caused Gaios to freeze the game at the end of a Trial.
- Fixed an issue that caused Gaios to lose Energy at the end of every turn.
- Fixed an issue that caused Gaios and Alkaios to remain active when un-summoned by Nikos.
- Fixed an issue that caused Krokos to not function on one side.
General Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused notices to not load correctly from the server, displaying template data in its place.
Rewards Changes
- Because the level-up rewards and over intended sources of Monera are now working as intended, the Daily Reward has been reset back to 100 Monera. This change was originally scheduled to occur 5 days ago, but we wanted to keep the bonus live while we fixed other issues with the game. Thank you all for playing!
Known Issues
- Gaios' Passive Ability will activate twice in a row under some circumstances.
- Alkaios will sometimes refund you energy if you submit too much at once.
Changed files in this update