Rift Wizard update for 10 January 2022

Small Patch

10 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few minor fixes today:

  • Fixed a bug that made the game freeze upon dying on XTurbo speed
  • Fixed a bug where XTurbo could not be selected using mouseclicks
  • Fixed a UI bug involving the Oculus buff tooltip
  • Clarified a couple tooltips related to spells that cannot heal the player (Idol of Beauty and Choir of Angels)
  • Fixed a bug that was preventing aelf lightning artists from using their spells
  • Fixed a bug that made Odin's chain lightning not arc as far as it should
  • Reincarnation can no longer stack with itself. In future patches I may explore ways for it to stack, but the previous behavior was to crash, of which doing nothing is a strict upgrade.

