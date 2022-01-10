Small Patch

A few minor fixes today:
- Fixed a bug that made the game freeze upon dying on XTurbo speed
- Fixed a bug where XTurbo could not be selected using mouseclicks
- Fixed a UI bug involving the Oculus buff tooltip
- Clarified a couple tooltips related to spells that cannot heal the player (Idol of Beauty and Choir of Angels)
- Fixed a bug that was preventing aelf lightning artists from using their spells
- Fixed a bug that made Odin's chain lightning not arc as far as it should
- Reincarnation can no longer stack with itself. In future patches I may explore ways for it to stack, but the previous behavior was to crash, of which doing nothing is a strict upgrade.
Changed files in this update