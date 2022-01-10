- Updated loot to provide better drops for higher level mobs.
- Updated town buildings so they require a lot less memory.
- Basic swimming is in the game.
- Temple has had a complete overhaul.
- All monsters stats have been balanced again.
- Added new bandit area.
- Fixed bug where you could put potion on hotbar then put in bank so save space. Also would cause a bug in the inventory weight.
- Fixed Poseidon's Gift II not giving the skill on load.
- Fixed Blizzard not accepting skill.
- Fixed icon of Blade and Ingot on the same spot.
- Fixed white box icons for certain items dropping off monsters.
- Updated potion crafting to use reagents.
- Skill reset now costs an item called a Shaded Gem which you can get from monsters.
- Updated skills to have higher requirements to learn.
- Updated several magic skills and weapon skills to have better balance.
- Updated Lizard area buildings.
- Lots of bug fixes.
Dura Vita Online update for 10 January 2022
Patch 3.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
