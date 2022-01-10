 Skip to content

Dura Vita Online update for 10 January 2022

Patch 3.8

  • Updated loot to provide better drops for higher level mobs.
  • Updated town buildings so they require a lot less memory.
  • Basic swimming is in the game.
  • Temple has had a complete overhaul.
  • All monsters stats have been balanced again.
  • Added new bandit area.
  • Fixed bug where you could put potion on hotbar then put in bank so save space. Also would cause a bug in the inventory weight.
  • Fixed Poseidon's Gift II not giving the skill on load.
  • Fixed Blizzard not accepting skill.
  • Fixed icon of Blade and Ingot on the same spot.
  • Fixed white box icons for certain items dropping off monsters.
  • Updated potion crafting to use reagents.
  • Skill reset now costs an item called a Shaded Gem which you can get from monsters.
  • Updated skills to have higher requirements to learn.
  • Updated several magic skills and weapon skills to have better balance.
  • Updated Lizard area buildings.
  • Lots of bug fixes.

