Patch 1.1.11

I think this update fixed the issue with the game running in the background! At least on my end it has. I hope it is the same for you all.
- Fixed game launching in VR for those that got it
- Lamp battery level bar now shows depending on your proximity to the lamp
- Adjustment to physics to make objects sturdier to collision
- Fixed Breeze Menu Entity listing
- Overhauled Checkpoint System (If no Checkpoint is set, first will be set automatically as the rest will be up to you to set or not)
- Added mysterious object on the menu for sneak peek of the next major update
- NOTE Mouse sensitivity is a little higher than the value set and I cannot find a work around at the moment
Changed files in this update