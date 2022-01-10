 Skip to content

S H R i M P update for 10 January 2022

Patch 1.1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 7993851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I think this update fixed the issue with the game running in the background! At least on my end it has. I hope it is the same for you all.

  • Fixed game launching in VR for those that got it
  • Lamp battery level bar now shows depending on your proximity to the lamp
  • Adjustment to physics to make objects sturdier to collision
  • Fixed Breeze Menu Entity listing
  • Overhauled Checkpoint System (If no Checkpoint is set, first will be set automatically as the rest will be up to you to set or not)
  • Added mysterious object on the menu for sneak peek of the next major update
  • NOTE Mouse sensitivity is a little higher than the value set and I cannot find a work around at the moment

Changed files in this update

S H R i M P Content Depot 1391741
