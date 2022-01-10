Version 9.3

New skeleton arms that have a 25% chance of spawning when you destroy a skeleton (thanks to NavadaToMato). New readable text in NIGHTMARE, new ASK keywords, fixed a Tio bug, removed Exclusive mode (for now), updated credits. New Warlordocracy demo in a couple weeks.

SOURCE CODE:

-Removed Exclusive Mode from Launcher App (no longer works with latest plugin, couldn't minimize anyway).

SCRIPTS:

-Skeletons now have a 25% chance to spawn skeleton arms on death, which crawl and attack with minimal damage.

-Fixed yet another Tio bug where the player could attack him and make him teleport out of the city, breaking the game.

-Added more ask keywords into OAXACA and NIGHTMARE dialogue.

-Added new text: History of Bananas.

RESOURCES:

-Added new baddie object and texture: skeletonArm.

-Updated credits.

STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)

-(NIGHTMARE) Added new text: History of Bananas.