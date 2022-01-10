ServerComposer 2021.01.09 update released!

Welcome to the January 2022 update for ServerComposer . New functions have been added :
Room management functions:
- string CreateRoom(string RoomName,int RoomSeats)
- int JoinRoom(string RoomId,int ConnectionId,string ConnectionName)
- int SetRoomAtribute(string RoomId,string AtributeName,string AtributeData)
- string GetRoomAtribute(string RoomId,string AtributeName)
- int SetRoomTag(string RoomId,string TagName,string TagValue)
- string GetRoomTag(string RoomId,string TagName)
- string FindRoomToJoin(string AtributesFilter,string TagsFilter)
- int LeaveRoom(string RoomId,int ConnectionId)
- int SendMessageToRoom(string RoomId,string MessageToAll)
- int GetUserBySeat(string RoomId,int SeatPos)
- int SetUserAtribute(int ConnectionId,string AtributeName,string AtributeValue)
- string GetUserAtribute(int ConnectionId,string AtributeName)
- int SetUserTag(int ConnectionId,string TagName,string TagValue)
- string GetUserTag(int ConnectionId,string TagName)
- string GetUserRoom(int ConnectionId)
UniqueId function:
- string GenerateUuid()
Added +2 networking management functions
- int CloseNetworkConnection(int ConnectionId)
- int GetConnectedAmount()
in a few hours functions will be inserted and updated in the official documentation.
Thanks to everyone for their patience, we are committed to making ServerComposer an innovative and useful tool to solve various problems in creating server software.
Changed files in this update