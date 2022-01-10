Dungeon Maker First Update

The first update to Dungeon Maker is here.

In this update a random map generator has been added to the encounter map creator. You can choose the number of rooms to be generated, the sizes of those rooms, the walls and floors they are made of, how spaced apart they are, and several more features.

Generated maps do not yet feature items or doors, but can act as a starting point for building your adventures.

As well when you exit the map maker there will now be a confirmation window asking if you would like to save the map before you exit, just exit, or cancel.

Finally movement has been improved, with players and DMs now able to hold down movement keys to continue movement across the map, instead of clicking for each tile they want to move.