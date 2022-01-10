 Skip to content

Alder Forge update for 10 January 2022

Community Update 0.7.10

Build 7993629

Greetings,

Listed below are the update notes gathered from the Alder Forge community feedback:

*** Skip the intro section when you launch the game.

  • Equipment menu UI last active slot will be memorized.
  • (Chapter 1) Conversation sub-events can be skipped.
  • Debuff markers added.
  • Enemy patrols detection radius and behavior updated (Please keep an eye on this one, if there is anything wrong with it, please report)
  • 3840x1080 resolution added for players using 32:9 screens.**

Thank you for your engagement, feedback, and interest in this world, story, and characters.

Kind Regards,

Zine. E Falouti

