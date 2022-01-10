Community Update 0.7.10

Greetings,
Listed below are the update notes gathered from the Alder Forge community feedback:
*** Skip the intro section when you launch the game.
- Equipment menu UI last active slot will be memorized.
- (Chapter 1) Conversation sub-events can be skipped.
- Debuff markers added.
- Enemy patrols detection radius and behavior updated (Please keep an eye on this one, if there is anything wrong with it, please report)
- 3840x1080 resolution added for players using 32:9 screens.**
Thank you for your engagement, feedback, and interest in this world, story, and characters.
Kind Regards,
Zine. E Falouti
Changed files in this update