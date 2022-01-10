 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Arena of Kings update for 10 January 2022

v1.3.1.0 Balance Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 7993604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Assassin

  • Whirling Knives energy cost increased from 40 to 45.

Lich

  • Abyssal Spike damage reduced by 8%. Cooldown increased from 15 to 16 seconds.
  • Miasma cooldown increased from 4 to 6 seconds.
  • Nether Bolt damage reduced by 8%.
  • Parasite duration reduced from 7 to 6 seconds.
  • Pestilence duration reduced from 7 to 6 seconds.
  • Torment duration reduced from 10 to 9 seconds.

Nihilist

  • Chaos Wave damage reduced by 8%.
  • Mind Leech damage per tick reduced by 5%.
  • Lingering Demise damage reduced by 8%.
  • Orb of Absolution no longer ticks when placed if used while Dark Inoculation is active.
  • Spell Breaker absorb reduced by 30% if used while Dark Inoculation is active.
  • Gloom is now immune to dispel (it was automatically covering all dots that were cast). Fixed a bug that was causing Gloom to apply 10% healing reduction per stack instead of the intended 5%.

Paladin

  • Prudence mana restored reduced from 350->300 and cap reduced from 500->350.

Changed files in this update

Arena of Kings Content Depot 1686821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.