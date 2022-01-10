v1.3.1.0 Balance Changes

Assassin
- Whirling Knives energy cost increased from 40 to 45.
Lich
- Abyssal Spike damage reduced by 8%. Cooldown increased from 15 to 16 seconds.
- Miasma cooldown increased from 4 to 6 seconds.
- Nether Bolt damage reduced by 8%.
- Parasite duration reduced from 7 to 6 seconds.
- Pestilence duration reduced from 7 to 6 seconds.
- Torment duration reduced from 10 to 9 seconds.
Nihilist
- Chaos Wave damage reduced by 8%.
- Mind Leech damage per tick reduced by 5%.
- Lingering Demise damage reduced by 8%.
- Orb of Absolution no longer ticks when placed if used while Dark Inoculation is active.
- Spell Breaker absorb reduced by 30% if used while Dark Inoculation is active.
- Gloom is now immune to dispel (it was automatically covering all dots that were cast). Fixed a bug that was causing Gloom to apply 10% healing reduction per stack instead of the intended 5%.
Paladin
- Prudence mana restored reduced from 350->300 and cap reduced from 500->350.
