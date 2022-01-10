Hot-fix #2

-Changed crab damage from 20-25 to 10-15 and HP from 150 to 100.

-Changed start animals like snail etc to only have 25 HP instead of 50.

-Changed start large animals from 150 HP to 100 HP.

-Changed wolf start hp from 150 to 125.

-Changed bear start hp from 225 to 200.

-Fixed player rotation after climbing.

-Fixed unable to interact in tight spaces.

-Fixed able to access mallet menu for unclaimed building objects you don't own.

-Fixed goose attack doing no damage.

-Fixed rock hit sounds.

-Fixed loading screen disappearing before character is loaded.

-Fixed selected hotbar slot being blocked.

-Fixed unable to attach ramp to triangle foundation.

-Fixed troll attacks.

-Fixed block character rotation state.

-Fixed able to rotate character while sitting.

-Fixed bucket quest.

-Fixed AI spawning on player buildings.

-Optimized dedicated server.

-Updated simple repair kit to have no level requirements.

-Updated repair kits to allow max stack of 5.

-Raised starter staffs from 50 durability to 150.