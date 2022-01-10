 Skip to content

Sacrifice of The Spirit update for 10 January 2022

NEW WOOD TEXTURES - UPDATE 5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7993492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

News

There are now 3 different texture types for the wood piles scattered across the map.

Improvements

  • Now aggressive animals take less time to attack.
  • Improvements in menu colors that report collected items.
  • Improvements in menu colors that inform the need to use resources to increase player's health.
  • Improvements to the color of the achievements menu.
  • Improvements to the items needed to make the C4 and grenades.
  • Improvements to the items needed to craft the arrows.
  • Improvements to items needed to craft armor.

Bugs

  • Fixed the horse's menu overlay when it dies, the menu no longer overlaps.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the extra backpack and items from being dropped.
  • Fixed bug causing loss of fps in Apache tribe, removal of torches.

Changed files in this update

Sacrifice of The Spirit Content Depot 1548431
