NEW WOOD TEXTURES - UPDATE 5.3

Changelog
News
There are now 3 different texture types for the wood piles scattered across the map.
Improvements
- Now aggressive animals take less time to attack.
- Improvements in menu colors that report collected items.
- Improvements in menu colors that inform the need to use resources to increase player's health.
- Improvements to the color of the achievements menu.
- Improvements to the items needed to make the C4 and grenades.
- Improvements to the items needed to craft the arrows.
- Improvements to items needed to craft armor.
Bugs
- Fixed the horse's menu overlay when it dies, the menu no longer overlaps.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the extra backpack and items from being dropped.
- Fixed bug causing loss of fps in Apache tribe, removal of torches.
