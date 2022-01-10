"Retry" button crash fix

Hello!
Thank you t.kavanagh for reporting the following bug! When players clicked "Retry" after losing a match level, the game would crash. Although we weren't able to reproduce this bug, we believe this patch will fix it.
Thanks,
captainmaelstrom
