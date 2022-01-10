 Skip to content

Anagrams update for 10 January 2022

"Retry" button crash fix

Last edited by Wendy

Hello!

Thank you t.kavanagh for reporting the following bug! When players clicked "Retry" after losing a match level, the game would crash. Although we weren't able to reproduce this bug, we believe this patch will fix it.

Thanks,

captainmaelstrom

