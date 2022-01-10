Fixes
Changed so that you can get 30 feathers
Changed the money you can get from the red dollar bag to 10000G.
Fixed other bugs
MessiahEnd Refrain update for 10 January 2022
Ver1.03 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update