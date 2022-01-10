 Skip to content

MessiahEnd Refrain update for 10 January 2022

Ver1.03 update

Ver1.03 update · Last edited 10 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Fixes

Changed so that you can get 30 feathers

Changed the money you can get from the red dollar bag to 10000G.

Fixed other bugs

