Welcome to the Froggy Future Update

Why am I updating this? Because someone asked for the package counter to save progress for achievement purposes. What's all this other stuff in the update? Don't worry about it, its better now. Will there be a multiplayer sequel to the greatest frog game of all time?! Maybe... it depends. 🐸
Changes
- Upgraded engine because reasons
- Updated UI
- Changed player/camera controls
- Updated post processing
- Fixed various problems with engine
- Update some animations
- Added more physics objects
- Added some hidden achievements
- People can now be "incapacitated"
- Moved some people around
- Updated nav mesh
Changed files in this update