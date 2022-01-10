 Skip to content

iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition update for 10 January 2022

iVUE Update v3.09

Build 7993393

​iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition v3.09 is live now!

Features & improvements include:

  • Save Custom Patterns - You now have the ability to save up to 5 custom patterns for both the regular and offset custom patterns!
  • Latest Unity Build - iVIBRATE has been updated to the latest Unity build, allowing for better support and newer features.
  • Updated Backend - Rewired has been updated to the latest version allowing for better compatibility, support and less issues! Save system has also been updated.
  • Language bug fix - The way languages are handled has been rewritten for less issues including the bug that defaulted language to Greek. Languages now all work correctly and have a new look too.
  • Updated Builds for all platforms - MacOS builds are 64 bit and will now work in mono for Intel64 as well as Apple Silicon. Windows & Linux builds are 64 bit using IL2CPP.
  • iMASSAGE Conversion DLC (Coming soon) - iMASSAGE Conversion DLC transforms iVIBRATE to it's non adult state that was made popular outside of Steam. This is a visual conversion and does not change the core aspects of iVIBRATE.
  • Backend error fixes - Backend errors if the user did not have some DLC has been fixed.
  • Demo Update - Demo has been updated to reflect these updates.

Cheers.

Kink Master Studios/Takeover Studios.

