Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Patch v0.3.1



Dear Protectors of the Light,

We hope you all had a wonderful New Year and we have loved seeing you all continue to post on Discord during the Holidays. Now, with the New Year comes what you’ve all been waiting for…. New Updates!

We have an exciting upcoming Content Update releasing at the end of this month that will be launching a lot at you, however until then, we have a Patch Update to kick off the new year!

In our V0.3.1 Update, we’ve made a few Quality of Life improvements and fixed some bugs that had been hanging around for a while now!

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Improvements

Stopping the construction menu from snapping back to the main Keep menu when an Upgrade completes.

Hazy Skies now affects all Towers, Ballista Towers and Grand Bellow.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Eyesight Skill does not affect Archers in Towers.

Fixed an issue where difficulty icons could appear on the Impaler control menu.

Fixed an issue where the Impaler is able to be built without the required research.

Fixed an issue for the missing UI displayed on the Siege Factory information hoverbox.

Fixed an issue where the Player is able to stack Treasuries.

Fixed missing Localisation in multiple languages for the Trade Bazaar description in the Tutorial Menu.

Fixed missing Localisation in multiple languages for Tax Earnings.

Known Issues

Game will crash when the player tries to build Walls while their Houses have a Debuff placed on them due to a Loan, a fix for this is already in testing for our next Patch.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

