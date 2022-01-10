Campaign Checkpoints and Bugfixes

Checkpoints have been added to the Scent of Prey and Smugglers campaign levels and will be used in all future campaign levels. This will hopefully make campaign levels less tedious to play through as you don’t need to sit through the introduction dialogue anymore every time you restart the level. Checkpoint progress is only stored so long as you remain in the level.

Additionally, a lot of small changes, tweaks, and bugfixes have been made. The controls to adjust the camera zoom level can now be rebound, though the mouse scroll wheel can still be used as well. The camera zoom level has also been increased, with the maximum and starting zoom levels being changed from 100 to 160.

Full Changelog

Added

Checkpoints added to the Scent of Prey and Smugglers campaign levels

Camera zoom controls can now be rebound, in addition to using the mouse scroll wheel

Changed

All actor move speeds increased from 30 to 50

Maximum and default zoom level on player camera changed from 100 to 160

Middle Mouse no longer resets the camera zoom to its default level. This is now its own rebindable key (default Keypad Enter)

AI patrol end reached distance changed from 0 to 5 to prevent AI getting rapid jerky movements when nearing their destination waypoints

Scent of Prey now uses the Time of Day system and starts at 0500

Fixed

AI groups in the campaign no longer cause null reference exceptions

Shanty town west border in the Smugglers story level was adjusted to prevent player being on its edge when ambushing the APRF convoy

Ramirez and Kim now use the Fireteam Grey corpse sprite

Flashlight controls are disabled after the player has died

Sprites that weren’t enabled before entering a vehicle are no longer enabled after exiting a vehicle (headwear, flashlight beam)

AI patrols that look the same direction they’re moving now start looking at their move target at the same time the patrol is started.

Scent of Prey Worthsfeld duplicate AI Core null reference exception fixed

Magazine repacking code refactored. No more duplicate method calls and Load/Unload magazine button no longer becomes interactable while performing a magazine repack

Removed