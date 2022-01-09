Update V0.15

V 0.15 Hotfixes :
- When a player leaves a game, a bot will immediately takes his place.
- Some sounds were disabled for new players waiting as spectators.
- Camera was bugged because of bots, they rotate again at the end of a round.
- Corrected an issue with the camera orientation after a round when playing with bots.
- Camera position is not affected anymore by other characters.
- Goal net physics has been improved.
- Add a limit to the ball max speed.
- Improving AI ball interception (Thanks to EmperShadows).
- Rebalancing shadows options for better performance on mid range computers.
- Reducing the leg hitbox size when shooting or kicking.
