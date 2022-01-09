 Skip to content

No Fair Play update for 9 January 2022

Update V0.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V 0.15 Hotfixes :

  • When a player leaves a game, a bot will immediately takes his place.
  • Some sounds were disabled for new players waiting as spectators.
  • Camera was bugged because of bots, they rotate again at the end of a round.
  • Corrected an issue with the camera orientation after a round when playing with bots.
  • Camera position is not affected anymore by other characters.
  • Goal net physics has been improved.
  • Add a limit to the ball max speed.
  • Improving AI ball interception (Thanks to EmperShadows).
  • Rebalancing shadows options for better performance on mid range computers.
  • Reducing the leg hitbox size when shooting or kicking.

