 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Phasmophobia update for 10 January 2022

Cursed Possessions | Update v0.5.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7993141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Added a priority system for photo rewards (top to bottom):

    • Ghost
    • Bone
    • Fingerprints
    • Footprints
    • Dead Body
    • Interactions
    • Cursed Items
    • Dirty Water

Changes

  • Removed Christmas event decorations and changes
  • Maple Lodge Campsite will now have random weather again
  • Lowered the volume of the bulb smash sound
  • You can no longer take multiple photos of a Ghost, instead it will search for different evidence within the photo
  • Ghost photos are now much easier to take, especially when the ghost is partially hidden
  • Removed the double chance for the Mimic to spawn
  • Lights will no longer randomly flicker away from the ghost when the ghost is hunting

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the ghost could not hear host players during hunts
  • Fixed a bug where you could not take a photo of some door and light switch interactions
  • Fixed a bug where the refrigerator audio was still playing if the power was off at the start of the game
  • Fixed a bug where the Mirror was showing the wrong area on some maps and outside the map on Asylum
  • Fixed an issue where the Prison Ouija Board was spawning sideways
  • Fixed a bug where the ghost would kill you if it heard you in a closet and then you moved into a different closet
  • Fixed a bug on Willow where some sounds near the ceiling on the first floor would get muffled
  • Fixed a bug where the ghost could interact with the DOTS Projector when it was turned off
  • Fixed a bug where you could get a ghost photo if the ghost was directly behind you when taking a photo
  • Fixed a bug where the small house candle did not emit any light
  • Fixed a bug where you could hear dead players after being revived

Changed files in this update

VR_Project Content Depot 739631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.