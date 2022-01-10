Cursed Possessions | Update v0.5.1.1

New
-
Added a priority system for photo rewards (top to bottom):
- Ghost
- Bone
- Fingerprints
- Footprints
- Dead Body
- Interactions
- Cursed Items
- Dirty Water
Changes
- Removed Christmas event decorations and changes
- Maple Lodge Campsite will now have random weather again
- Lowered the volume of the bulb smash sound
- You can no longer take multiple photos of a Ghost, instead it will search for different evidence within the photo
- Ghost photos are now much easier to take, especially when the ghost is partially hidden
- Removed the double chance for the Mimic to spawn
- Lights will no longer randomly flicker away from the ghost when the ghost is hunting
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the ghost could not hear host players during hunts
- Fixed a bug where you could not take a photo of some door and light switch interactions
- Fixed a bug where the refrigerator audio was still playing if the power was off at the start of the game
- Fixed a bug where the Mirror was showing the wrong area on some maps and outside the map on Asylum
- Fixed an issue where the Prison Ouija Board was spawning sideways
- Fixed a bug where the ghost would kill you if it heard you in a closet and then you moved into a different closet
- Fixed a bug on Willow where some sounds near the ceiling on the first floor would get muffled
- Fixed a bug where the ghost could interact with the DOTS Projector when it was turned off
- Fixed a bug where you could get a ghost photo if the ghost was directly behind you when taking a photo
- Fixed a bug where the small house candle did not emit any light
- Fixed a bug where you could hear dead players after being revived
