v1.18.4: Bug fixes, minor balancing & engine update

- Abilities should reset to level 1 now when starting new games, regardless of previous games played
- Maximum capacity of weapons should now increase normally with level upgrades on new games (wasn't calculated or saved correctly before -- old saves will still function oddly)
- Charge Shot balancing: it upgraded exponentially too quickly before and was overpowered. It now is a bit weaker and upgrades slower
- Fixed a bug that caused cooldowns to not set properly when firing other weapons
- Upgraded FPS Infinite to the latest Focus Engine v3.25.1 (OpenXR + other improvements)
Happy New Year all!
- Phr00t
