FPS Infinite update for 9 January 2022

v1.18.4: Bug fixes, minor balancing & engine update

9 January 2022

  • Abilities should reset to level 1 now when starting new games, regardless of previous games played
  • Maximum capacity of weapons should now increase normally with level upgrades on new games (wasn't calculated or saved correctly before -- old saves will still function oddly)
  • Charge Shot balancing: it upgraded exponentially too quickly before and was overpowered. It now is a bit weaker and upgrades slower
  • Fixed a bug that caused cooldowns to not set properly when firing other weapons
  • Upgraded FPS Infinite to the latest Focus Engine v3.25.1 (OpenXR + other improvements)

