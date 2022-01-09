 Skip to content

Bleak Faith: Forsaken update for 9 January 2022

Minor Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes:
  • Removed Healing Beacon, replaced with Cryo Dash.
  • Removed Shatter, replaced with Frost Guillotine.
  • Reduced Freezing Lifeline cooldown to 20 seconds.
  • Buffed Freezing Lifeline heal to 15% per absorbed tick.
  • Removed double movement for dodge. Dodge is now single key input. (default Space)
  • Moved Roll to double key input. (default Space)
  • Attack will no longer interrupt dodge/roll but instead it will be queued to be performed as soon as character dodge/roll animation assumes good footing.
  • Running opener attack now guaranteed on sprint.
  • Increased scale of Silicon Visage by 15%.
  • Silicon Visage critical chance reduced to 0%.
  • Reduced tail swipe attack by 50%. Instead will perform dodge as reposition.
  • Reduced amount of time Baby Silicons screamed.
  • Added 3 abilities to Silicon Visage. Scream / Projectiles / Thunderstorm
  • Added breakable meshes in Silicon Visage area.
  • Frost Edict now applies two debuffs instead of one.
  • Replaced medium flux injectors to strong flux injectors.
  • Increased Ionization Fluid from 2 to 4.
  • Silicon Visage no longer charges if player is under stun debuff.
  • Minor improvements to Silicon Visage melee attacks.
  • Better block animations on Silicon Visage tail attacks.
  • Halved Baby Silicons damage.
  • Increased duration between Baby Silicons dive.
  • Increased aggressiveness of Baby Silicons.
  • Added blue overlay over abilities that can't be used due to lack of Flux.
  • Added numerical value of remaining ability cooldowns.
  • Increased visibility of ability icons upon cooldowns.
  • Added description of abilities and items to quickwheel.
  • Raised lock-on on Silicon Visage.
  • Added hit reactions to Baby Silicons.
  • FOV slider values tweaked. (60-80)
  • Resolution Scale slider values tweaked. (0.0-1.5)
  • Added ability videos on character select.
  • Added splash screen containing usable controls.
Fixes:
  • Fixed hit reactions on Silicon Visage.
  • Fixed hit detection on Silicon Visage wings and tail.
  • Fixed staying in ragdoll if Silicon Visage died during tail swipe.
  • Fixed Silicon Visage getting stuck on bridge.
  • Fixed Silicon Visage jumping in air mid player attacks on low fps.
  • Fixed "teleporting" of Silicon Visage after certain attacks.
  • Fixed some settings not registering.
  • Baby Visage optimization. >FPS Improvement.
  • Removed intro song being played at start.
  • Fixed breathing sounds being heard during loading screen.
  • Removed "Caution" VFX from player heavy attacks.
  • Fixed falling under floor if Silicon Visage sends you flying with tail. (Needs more testing just in case, can no longer reproduce.)
  • Fixed certain sounds not being connected to settings audio levels.
  • Automatic Show/Hide HUD now works properly.
  • Greatly reduced choppiness of sound on phase transitions.
  • Can no longer lock-on dead enemies.
  • Lock-on reticule now properly gets removed on enemy/player death.
  • Silicon Visage no longer blinds the player on death.
  • Baby Silicons no longer clip through ground on death.
  • Silicon Visage no longer hits self with laser.
  • Fixed some missing sounds on Baby Silicons.
  • Silicon Visage no longer stomp on baby silicons.
  • Silicon Visage now properly heals self if any baby silicons are left alive after phase shift.
  • Silicon Visage no longer drops aggro after phase shift if player is to far away.
  • Fixed Camera distance setting not working post patch 3358926.
Visuals:
  • New ability icons.
  • New debuff icons.
  • Removed Composure bar.
  • New stat bars visuals.
  • Boss HP HUD overhaul.
  • New Combo icons.
  • Added debuff remaining time visuals.
  • Ability cooldown visuals reversed.

