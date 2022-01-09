Happy new year! (or: Patch notes for January 9)

I don't know where to start. But this one is a very important: we now have a more official soundtrack of the game. A great track for the cabin, and full-run levels.

Also, Night Club level changed... a lot. It's not final, but - closer to what it should be.

And:

-The Flamethrower now uses less ammo

-Got rid of the rockervest/underarmor bug/exploit.

-Mini White Bat hit-area increased

-Things I forgot to note

I want to thank everyone who played, reported bugs and wrote feedback last weeks. I've noted everything on fancy .txt files that I use to save data, and I will be processing it in the next weeks. And... I will be working to develop more the Park and Bus Station levels. I'm in some kind of streak on level-design stuff!

Cheers,