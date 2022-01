My next attempt to fix the input issue that some of you are facing. My apologies for so many updates and tries, but as I posted on the forum: I tried many times to reproduce this bug and can't. Everything works for me. That makes it really tricky to figure out what's going wrong.

If you still experience issues with input (nothing works, main menu not working, in-game something not working) please include your operating system (windows, mac, linux) in the bug report.