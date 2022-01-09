We are back! V.3 Out Now! V.4 Coming Soon.

Wow. This feels surreal. I want to start by discussing expectations. If you played v.2, you know we already have a battle system, inventory, storylines, etc. All of these have been temporarily removed. For now, we have completely redone a bunch of new systems which focus on the intro, Aeos's start, and showcasing our new Main Questline Generator, which means every time you play the game, it will generate a new quest and an entire storyline to play through. We have also considerably shifted towards a sandbox game for this update. What we wanted to do was get through the stuff we couldn't achieve before:

New maps for the entire game

Character Generator

THE FIRST EVER (That I know of) NSFW Scene Generator, which means EVERY NPC in the game has multiple NSFW Scenes attached.

I am playing with Outfit concepts and designs. There are 15 outfits, all with their stats and earnable traits. (These do work, by the way, it is just not listed in this update. But if you travel enough in the same outfits, you will notice your stats and other conversation topics change.

We were playing with Art concepts and designs. So all art in the game right now (aside from placeholders) is a starting position for us. From here, we will expand the character generator to include more races of Aeos (which will expand the NSFW SCENE GENERATOR too.)

The last two significant changes made were to shift away from linear storytelling to generating everything—all the events, story, characters, and so on. There are 20 randomly generated events after the introduction in this version and 4-5 towns with a fundamental structure and a base.

The map is Cataleanar, one of the 12 Continents, seas, and islands chains of Aeos.

To truly understand how big this game will be, Cataleanar is one map broken down into 15. Therefore, there are 14 Area maps.

I have a million change notes to go through and update, but let's start with the important stuff. This isn't an update to the previous version. It's a complete remake to allow for the new systems to come in. The next update will include the revamped battle system installed, more storyline corrected and installed, the NPC Generator (all characters in-game are remade new every time, an elegant feature I will get into in future updates, store, and... Bases! That's it. Your bases will be added so that you can recruit NPCs. Form a party, build a civilization and attack others.

We also have an entire bonus chapter awaiting art. It's a significant amount of gameplay. Once it arrives, everything will be built; I just hit the ON button. I will be around if you all have any questions. Sorry if this is brisk; I'm on day 40, developing in overtime to get this done. Perhaps next week, I will produce a follow-up statement once our team is rested, and we will work with your feedback.

Any bugs. Any, and you let me know. I will fix it ASAP and get you a new version. In all honesty, though, this update is foundational so that you won't see anything but solid playing time and few to no bugs in the next update.

We love you all for supporting us. If you have followed the project, you know that our goal is to make a massive 100-hour playthrough of randomly generated sandbox RPG, civ management, and adventure game. It's unwieldy. It's treading new waters few have even attempted with Renpy, but it's all we do, and we will see it through. I want this to be the greatest Renpy NSFW adventure ever made. - Derge