early access 1.8

Highlights
- Hotkeys menu: You can now customize hotkeys for common actions ingame!
- A new enemy, Infiltrator! This enemy is cloaked, and it means that it can't be targeted by towers until it receives damage! Damaging spells and some towers work great against it.
- Two new trinkets, Awareness Amulet and Wanted Poster!
- Two new towers, Atom Orbiter and Bullseye!
- One new enchantment, Blinding Light!
- Reworked the enemy health bars to improve their visual appeal with new animations.
- Reworked how slows work. When an enemy stops being slowed, it now goes back to their original speed gradually instead of instantly. Also, the slow resistance now builds up based on the slow strength instead of the duration.
- Increased trinket size by 20%!
- Many balance changes! Details below.
Balance changes
Towers
-
Downshaper
- Fire rate: (0.12, 0.28, 0.63) -> (0.1, 0.23, 0.72)
-
Arcane Resonator
- Fire rate: (0.12, 0.28, 0.63) -> (0.1, 0.23, 0.72)
-
EMP Grenadier
- Stun: (0.33s, 0.5s, 1s) -> (0.5s, 0.75s, 1s)
- Range: (160, 175, 190) -> (160, 160, 160)
- Fire rate: (0.5, 1, 1.5) -> (0.5, 1, 2.25)
-
Earthquake
- Slow: (10%, 20%, 50%) -> (10%, 25%, 75%)
-
Inhibitor
- Tenacity reduction: (8%, 20%, 50%) -> (10%, 25%, 75%)
-
Sniper
- Can now target cloaked enemies.
-
Vortex
- Stun: (0.4s, 0.8s, 1.6s) -> (0.5s, 1s, 1.75s)
- Fire rate: (1.2, 2.1, 3.6) -> (1.4, 2.1, 3.6)
